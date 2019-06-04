Health & Fitness

Study: White meat just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Eating red and white meats are equally bad for your cholesterol, according to scientists.

A new study from the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute assigned participants to eat a diet rich in lean cuts of beef, lean cuts of chicken or turkey, or plant proteins, for one month each.

RELATED: Up to 25 cups of coffee still safe for heart health, study says

The study found that LDL cholesterol levels were higher on both meat diets, compared to the plant protein diet.

This surprised researchers because government dietary guidelines have encouraged poultry as a healthier alternative to red meat.

Scientists in this study concluded that cutting back on white meat, in addition to red meat, is recommended for lowering cholesterol.

The Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute is the research arm of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandhealthdietingdietmedicalfoodhospitalbeefucsfstudyresearchchicken
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News