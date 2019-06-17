If your child is headed to summer camp soon, you may want to make sure they are vaccinated against the measles.
RELATED: Southern California measles outbreak: Doctors answer your questions
The Centers for Disease Control says camps are the latest battlefront in the fight to contain the worst U.S. measles outbreak in nearly 30 years.
The agency reports that as of June 1, more than 1,000 measles cases were reported in the U.S. since the start of the year.
RELATED: Measles outbreak: L.A. County among highest-risk areas for measles in country, study says
The CDC recommends everyone over 1 year old be vaccinated against the disease.
Summer camp is newest front in measles battle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News