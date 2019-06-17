Health & Fitness

Summer camp is newest front in measles battle

If your child is headed to summer camp soon, you may want to make sure they are vaccinated against the measles.

RELATED: Southern California measles outbreak: Doctors answer your questions

The Centers for Disease Control says camps are the latest battlefront in the fight to contain the worst U.S. measles outbreak in nearly 30 years.

The agency reports that as of June 1, more than 1,000 measles cases were reported in the U.S. since the start of the year.

RELATED: Measles outbreak: L.A. County among highest-risk areas for measles in country, study says

The CDC recommends everyone over 1 year old be vaccinated against the disease.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescdccampingcampmeaslescenters for disease control
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News