Summer camp is newest front in measles battle

If your child is headed to summer camp soon, you may want to make sure they are vaccinated against the measles.The Centers for Disease Control says camps are the latest battlefront in the fight to contain the worst U.S. measles outbreak in nearly 30 years.The agency reports that as of June 1, more than 1,000 measles cases were reported in the U.S. since the start of the year.The CDC recommends everyone over 1 year old be vaccinated against the disease.