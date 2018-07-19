HEALTH & FITNESS

Tapeworm found attached to woman's spine amid tingling legs

A woman in France suffered weakness in her legs and doctors found the alarming parasite causing the problem. (KABC)

DIJON, France (KABC) --
A woman in France suffered weakness in her legs and doctors found the alarming parasite causing the problem.

The woman told doctors she had weakness in her legs and felt like they were getting electric shocks. When doctors did an MRI of her spine, they found a tapeworm attached to her ninth vertebra.

She had surgery and was given a course of anti-parasitic medication. She is now doing well.

The parasite usually appears in tropical regions and underdeveloped countries. It's also usually spread by contact between humans and dogs, but doctors aren't sure how she got it.
