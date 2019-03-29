Health & Fitness

Teenager dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain

Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain. Watch the report in the video player above.

A disturbing case study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A teenager died from a tapeworm egg infestation in his brain.

The 18-year-old had complained of seizures in the emergency room of an Indian hospital.

According to the study, it was determined he had parasites in his brain.

The larvae crawled out of the eggs and into tissue and formed cysts.

In addition to cysts in his brain, doctors also found cysts in other parts of his body including his right eye.

The number and location of the cysts made treatment difficult, and two weeks after his arrival in the ER, the patient died.
