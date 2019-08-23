Teen with measles may have exposed other visitors at Disneyland and California Adventure, health officials say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage girl with measles who stayed at an Anaheim hotel and visited the Disneyland Resort earlier this month may have exposed other parkgoers to the disease, Orange County health officials said Friday.The girl, who traveled from New Zealand, was in Southern California from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, according to a statement from the Orange County Health Care Agency. She stayed at the Desert Palms Hotel, located at 631 West Katella Avenue, on those dates.The teenager visited Disneyland and California Adventure on Aug. 12, the news release said.The Health Care Agency said it has since been working with the hotel and theme parks to reach people who had known close-contact in the case.Dr. Pam Hymel, Disney Parks' chief medical officer, said in a statement:"We were notified that the tourist visited multiple Southern California locations and have been advised by OC Health Care Agency that the risk to cast and guests is likely low. We maintain rigorous sanitation standards to protect guests and cast, and earlier this year we strengthened our immunization program and educational resources for cast members, in addition to our ongoing efforts."County health officials urged anyone who was in the affected locations at the relevant times to monitor themselves for illness with fever or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure. If symptoms develop, patients should stay home and call a health provider immediately, the Health Care Agency said.