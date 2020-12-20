holiday travel

Christmas travel: TSA screens 1 million over 2 consecutive days for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic hit

NEW YORK -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in the U.S., the Transportation Security Administration screened more than one million people for two consecutive days.

The TSA said it screened more than 1,066,747 Friday and 1,073,563 Saturday, just one week ahead of the Christmas holiday. For comparison, 2,608,088 were screened on Dec. 18, 2019, and 2,487,987 were screened on Dec. 19, 2020.

The American Automobile Association also estimates that 84.5 million will travel been Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, down just about 29% from last year.

Major airlines say they're doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including disinfecting flights with electrostatic sprayers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend traveling this holiday season, saying the safest way to celebrate is at home. Anyone planning to travel anyway should check local and statewide COVID-19 restrictions. San Francisco, for example, is mandating a 10-day quarantine for those coming or returning to the city.

Over the last week, the US averaged more than 219,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, according to an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 249,000 infections reported on Friday alone -- another record.

More than 18,000 Americans died of Covid-19 in the past week, adding to the more than 316,000 Americans that have died during the pandemic. The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that more than 237,000 Americans will die of Covid-19 in the next three months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessair travelcoronaviruschristmastsau.s. & worldholiday travel
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Dive into the holiday spirit with NJ aquarium's Scuba Santa
Data shows Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel
Fauci: Expect similar COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas
Amid COVID-19 travel warnings, LAX busy over holiday weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus bill vote could come today after deal removes obstacle
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
LA County churches allowed to resume indoor services
Nurses strike averted at 3 SoCal hospitals after deal reached
Rose Bowl will not host college football playoffs
City of Hope testing its own COVID-19 vaccine
8 nuns at Wisconsin retirement home die of COVID-19
Show More
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
After COVID-19 hits OC clinic, holiday event for kids held drive-thru style
Man with COVID-like symptoms dies on LAX-bound flight
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
Shoplifting suspect dragged though Visalia store by security
More TOP STORIES News