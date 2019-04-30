Circle of Health

Superagers: UCLA researchers share key to staying sharp as you age

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Science tells us many things about aging successfully. We are told to engage our minds, reduce stress and overall inflammation.

But people who make it to a ripe, old age and remain as sharp as a tack may have something else going on for them besides good a healthy lifestyle and genetics.

UCLA scientists are looking for superagers to take part in a unique study.

"What's the name of this place?" asked Dr. Gary Small, the director of the Longevity Center at UCLA.

"The Semel Institute," replied 81-year-old Sandra Jacoby Klein of Santa Monica.

Klein is very aware of her surroundings. Longevity experts have classified her as a superager.

"Superagers are individuals who live to their 80s, 90s and beyond and have their cognitive health and their physical health," Small said.

Klein still enjoys working as a family and marriage therapist.

"I need to remember what my patients say to me," Klein said, "And so far I'm able to do that."

During testing, Small said, "Ball. Flag.Tree. Can you repeat? Try to remember them, OK?"

Small is looking for more superagers like Klein to participate in a unique study.

"To try to understand what makes some people live better longer," he said.

Half of people 85 and older will get dementia and Alzheimer's. Small said, "The problem is our brains and our bodies weren't really engineered to live that long."

So researchers want to learn how superagers become successful at growing old.

"What we're looking at are genetic factors," Small said, "But we also know that non-genetic factors are probably even more important."

Such factors include what they eat, their health and their stress levels. After a battery of distracting questions, Klein comes through with the right answer.

Small asked, "Do you remember those three words I just told you?"

"Ball, flag, tree," replied Klein.

"Fantastic!" Small said, "She's engaged with friends and families, so she has strong family connections, she's also got a very positive attitude."

Superagers also exercise their bodies. Movement feeds the brain, and research shows the best kind of exercise is the type that happens outdoors.

"And it may be the mental stimulation by observing nature or seeing what's going on around you," Small said.

During the study, participants answer questions, play memory games and undergo two MRI scans. The hope is they'll help others unlock the secrets to super-aging.

To learn more about the study, call 310-794-0077 or email hcp@ucla.edu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessuclacircle of healthresearchstudyaging
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
Research shows baby brains are primed to be bilingual
Living with your cat or dog, even if you have pet allergies
UCI doctors offer minimally-invasive treatment for early esophageal cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News