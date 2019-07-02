Using makeup with SPF may not protect against sun's damaging rays

Many women use foundation or tinted moisturizers with SPF in it, thinking that it offers adequate protection against sun damage, but don't swap out your sunscreen just yet.That's because dermatologists and the experts at Consumer Reports point out that you're probably not using enough to truly protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays."You should be using one whole teaspoon of sunscreen for your face and neck -- that's a lot. You're probably not going to be able to apply that much foundation without looking like you're wearing a makeup mask, and chances are, you're not going to reapply it every two hours," said Trisha Calvo, health editor at Consumer Reports.Not only that, but it's also likely the SPF in your makeup is only SPF 15, and most dermatologists recommend you use at least SPF 30.A better option: CR recommends you first apply sunscreen, and then your makeup on top. After CR's testing, two of the best performers were Equate Walmart Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50 and Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion SPF 70.Experts say it is important to apply it carefully, especially near eyes. And when it comes to your vision, SPF is still a factor."Make sure to wear sunglasses with a label of 99 to 100% UVA and UVB protection," Calvo said.For sunscreen to be effective, it needs to be reapplied, at least every two hours.Another area that you shouldn't overlook are your lips. Use lip balm with SPF 30 or above. In case you're wondering, SPF benefits don't add up just because you layer them. In other words, using a moisturizer with SPF 15 and foundation with SPF 15 won't increase your protection to SPF 30.