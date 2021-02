EMBED >More News Videos How many people in the United States have to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to reach herd immunity?

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Registration opened Monday morning for a new COVID-19 vaccine site in San Bernardino county, and in a matter of minutes, all the appointments had filled up.The site is opening Tuesday at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, and the first 3,500 people to register are eligible for shots.Those eligible included people over 65, along with frontline healthcare workers and first responders.After receiving their first dose, they can get their second dose on March 2.The County will hold more events as it continues to receive more doses.