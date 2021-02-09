Walgreens resolves outage for COVID-19 vaccine appointment website

CHICAGO -- Walgreens says its COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website is back up and running Tuesday after users reported outages earlier in the day.
A Walgreens spokesperson said that they believe the outage was caused by an influx of people trying to schedule an appointment, crashing the server.
"We are committed to a seamless scheduling experience to achieve the shared goal of vaccinating our most vulnerable populations as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.
The outage comes as U.S. pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are getting ready for an additional one million doses of vaccine promised by the White House last week.
So far, more than 32 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Walgreens told ABC News that starting Tuesday, they'll begin accepting appointments for shots as soon as Friday, prioritizing healthcare workers, those over 65 and people with preexisting conditions.
