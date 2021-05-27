WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce incentive plan amid push to get more Californians vaccinated

Newsom planned to make the announcement Wednesday, but it was delayed because of the deadly mass shooting in San Jose.
Check back here at 2p.m. for a news conference on the announcement.
Several states like New York, Maryland and Ohio have announced lotteries and other cash incentives to encourage people to get inoculated, but Newsom has said California is looking at more targeted initiatives.
"We've actually organized a proposal to provide incentives," Newsom said last Thursday.
California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15
He wouldn't reveal too many details, but it doesn't sound like California is planning on a big jackpot lottery.
"We'll do (incentives) in a strategic way. We're not going to do that broadly unless we feel it's necessary. But right now we're looking at targeted strategies and incentives," the governor said.
Even without cash bonuses, Californians have been relatively quick to get vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, more than 22 million people had received at least one dose. As of earlier this week, at least 50% of people 16 and older in Los Angeles County were fully vaccinated.
There's concern the demand for the vaccine will wane, even as the state moves closer to a full reopening on June 15. Nationally, vaccination numbers have been dropping for six weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There's already one (very big) incentive to get vaccinated, Newsom pointed out: "I think the ultimate incentive is saving a life and the lives of loved ones."