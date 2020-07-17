Health & Fitness

West Covina police chief and other staffers test positive for COVID-19; police lobby, City Hall closed

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of West Covina is taking major precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at some of its main buildings after the police chief and three staff members tested positive for the virus.

The lobby of the police department closed Thursday night until further notice, and City Hall will be closed to the public beginning on Monday, July 20.

Chief Richard Bell and the other three city employees who test positive are among 18 who have been asked to self-quarantine in recent weeks. Mayor Tony Wu told Eyewitness News that one of the other individuals who tested positive is a police officer.

Services provided by the department's roughly 100 officers will not change, officials say.

Non-emergency incidents such as vandalism, forgery, vehicle burglary, property damage and more can still be reported online or over the phone by calling (626) 939-5840.
