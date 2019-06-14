Health & Fitness

West Nile virus found in more mosquitoes in the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- More mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in the Coachella Valley.

The 29 mosquitoes bring the total number of positive samples collected this year to 108.

The samples were collected from communities including Coachella, Indio and Mecca.

There have been no reports of humans infected with the virus in California this year, but three people in Arizona have tested positive.
