CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Xofluza: FDA approves new drug to fight the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

The FDA just approved a new drug in the fight against the flu that can help you and your family. (Genentech)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Flu season is here, and it's expected to hit hard. The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug in the fight against the flu that can help you and your family.

It's called Xofluza, and it's approved to treat the potentially deadly infectious disease. It's the first time in nearly 20 years that the FDA approved a new oral medication.

Xofuluza is not a replacement for the flu shot.

"Xofluza works by actually stopping the replication of the virus," explained Dr. Armand Dorian, the chief medical officer at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital.

And while other antiviral drugs for the flu may require you to take 10 pills over five days, Xofluza is taken as just a single dose.

"Taking Xofluza decreases your symptoms for about a day," Dorian said.

The drug needs to be taken within the first two days of getting sick, and it's not recommended for kids.

"Unfortunately, you have to be 12 years or older to be able to take it and that's a big subset that can't take it," Dorian said. "Those are our vulnerable kids. But, the good news is the elderly can take it, so that's really important that we now have different medications that can help those who are most susceptible."

Side effects include bronchitis and diarrhea, but Dorian believes the benefits outweigh the risks.

One thing that distinguishes Xofluxa is that it may also make you less likely to be contagious.

"It does not replace your ability or the need to wash your hands," Dorian said.

To obtain Xofluza, a doctor's prescription is needed. Anything bought online is probably not the real thing.

According to the manufacturer, Genentech, Xofluza will cost $150. The maker said it will offer coupons that lower the price to $30 for people with health insurance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFDAdrugsprescriptions drugsCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
CSUN's Champions for Change program helps parents, kids learn to garden
What parents need to know about side effects from antibiotics
Experts weigh in on how to stop hair loss
Pairing plant food with wine: vegetarian trainer offers pro tips
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
CSUN's Champions for Change program helps parents, kids learn to garden
FBI releases physical fitness app
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
What parents need to know about side effects from antibiotics
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect arrested for allegedly sending mail bombs
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Suspicious package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris found
Silver Lake fatal hit-run suspect arrested after car found in IE
Video shows person of interest in shooting death of IE model
Woman found stabbed to death, man found fatally shot in Lynwood
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Glendale, Hoover homecoming game canceled after brawl
Show More
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Gov. Jerry Brown's next gig? Doomsday Clock group
Water out of thin air: Malibu couple's device wins $1.5 million
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper amid chase
Shoplifting suspect fires gun in IE market
More News