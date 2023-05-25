NOAA predicts summer in SoCal will be much hotter with temps at least 33% above average

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the region is expected to see temperatures at least 33% above average during the summer months.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Summer is less than a month away and experts say Southern California can expect hotter than average temperatures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the region is expected to see temperatures at least 33% above average during the summer months.

"Just because we're starting out on the cooler side from this cloud cover that we call 'May Gray' and we had a lot of rain over the winter time, it doesn't mean we're not going to have heat events this summer," said Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Eric Boldt. "That's expected and that's in the forecast."

NOAA predicts an El Niño weather pattern should begin soon and while it may not have an impact on temperatures, the warmer Pacific Ocean water will bring the possibility of extra humidity and possible storms, similar to Tropical Storm Kay last September.

"El Niño has bigger impacts during our winter so El Niño is going to warm the tropical Pacific Ocean and that's going to lead to potentially more storms as we get into next year," said Boldt.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass introduced Marta Segura as the city's first-ever chief heat officer on Wednesday to help kick off the city's Heat Relief 4 LA campaign.

"This campaign will ensure that Angelenos understand the dangers of extreme heat and provide critical resources to help people stay safe from dangerous heat waves in the coming summer months," she said.

Extreme heat is the leading cause of climate-related deaths in L.A., with the homeless communities being the most impacted.

The chief heat officer is responsible for the city of L.A. and stepping up its heat relief resources such as cooling centers.

"High temperatures have also been linked to increased mortality, labor cost injuries, decreased cognitive performance, impaired learning and adverse pregnancy outcomes, and over 50% of those who perished in heat nationwide are from our homeless population," said Segura.

Experts say it's important to pay attention to the forecast and changing heat waves this summer.