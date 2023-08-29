As cleanup continues from Tropical Storm Hilary, the Inland Empire is so hot that people are getting sick and trains are running slower.

From 1 extreme to another: IE copes with shift from tropical storm to heat wave

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- It was only about a week or so ago that the Inland Empire was dealing with a barrage of rain, flash flooding and cool temperatures in the 70s.

Now temperatures are so hot that the parks are empty, people are getting sick and even trains are forced to run slower.

This week's heat wave is hitting even as the outdoor cleanup from Tropical Storm Hilary continues. Volunteers who are shoveling out mud and making other repairs in communities like Cathedral City find themselves having to pause often to rehydrate and seek shade.

"There's people who've been throwing up and have had to leave," said volunteer Melissa Lerma of Cathedral City. "It's becoming too much."

Metrolink announced Tuesday that San Bernardino trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes because of reduced speeds linked to the heat. The temperatures can cause steel in the rail lines to expand, leading to possible buckling or shifting.

Temperatures are hitting the triple digits in the morning, leading to parks and sidewalks remaining nearly empty. Those who do venture outside are careful to keep in the shade and make sure their pets aren't walking directly on hot asphalt.

Petco is offering its store to serve as cooling centers during the heat wave.

Mary Loyo of Riverside was out for a walk in the morning but she wasn't staying long.

"It's like OK, it's time to go now because you can start feeling the difference and it's not even 10:30 yet," she said.