SoCal Petco stores to double as cooling centers for pets amid heat wave

To help you and your pets stay cool, Petco announced its locations will double as "cooling centers" for pets of all breeds, shapes and sizes.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An excessive heat warning is in effect for parts of Southern California, with inland temperatures topping the triple digits for several days.

To help you and your pets stay cool, Petco announced its locations will double as "cooling centers" for pets of all breeds, shapes and sizes.

All pets will have access to clean water at Petco stores during regular business hours. For a list of Petco locations, visit their website.

How hot will it be?

It was 97 at Long Beach Airport on Monday, breaking the record high for the day of 96 set in 1995.

Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in parts of Los Angeles County and Orange County on Tuesday.

Forecasters said valley areas and lower mountain elevations will see triple-digit heat, with highs reaching about 10 degrees above normal.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, where temperatures could reach as high as 109 degrees, with overnight lows falling only into the 70s or 80s.

A less severe heat advisory will be in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, Palos Verdes Hills, coastal areas reaching into downtown Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, San Gabriel Mountains and the 14 Freeway corridor.

Temperatures in those areas could reach 105 degrees, with overnight cooling into the 60s and 70s. In Orange County, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m.

Wednesday for the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills and inland areas. Those areas are expected to see temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees, according to the NWS.

Forecasters noted that far-inland areas of Los Angeles County were not expected to be quite as warm, because they will not have the heating effect of the offshore flow driving up temperatures in other areas.

Temperatures reached 102 degrees in Van Nuys on Sunday, while Lancaster reached 101 and Santa Clarita hit an even 100. Downtown Los Angeles reached 93 degrees Sunday, and hit 95 by early Monday afternoon.

How to protect your pets

Give your pets plenty of water and watch out for any signs of overheating and dehydration. Signs of dehydration in pets include panting, drooling, deep or rapid breathing, weakness, disorientation, and vomiting.

Just like kids, they should never be left in a hot car unattended. Petco also suggests pet owners prioritize cooler times of the day for walks and remember that sidewalks can get hot for pets' paw pads.

Remember the rule: If you can't comfortably place your hand on the ground for at least 7 seconds, then it's too hot for dogs' paws.

Also, try cooling off with a comb-out. This is especially important for dogs with long or thick coats.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.