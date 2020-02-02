OC coach killed in Calabasas helicopter crash honored during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Community members and loved ones gathered in Huntington Beach Saturday to honor the memory of Christina Mauser, one of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of Kobe Bryant.

At the candlelight vigil, a woman with bagpipes who was not scheduled to play led the procession of mourners down to the end of the pier. Nine roses were tossed into the ocean, each representing one of the lives lost, including Mauser.

Mauser was a former coach at Orange County's Harbor Day School where Gianna Bryant attended, and most recently worked full-time at Bryant's Mamba Academy in Newbury Park.

Her daughter, Penny, attended Harbor Day with Gianna, Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter who was also killed in the crash.

Christina's husband and three children had planned to attend the vigil but told loved ones they just couldn't bear it.

"My family really appreciates all the support. I will tell you that my brother is overwhelmed with all the support that he's been given," said Christina's brother-in-law, Gabriel Mauser.

Mourners were encouraged to sign posters along the pier to offer words of support to the grieving family.

