WATCH TODAY: Procession, memorial service for Huntington Beach officer killed in helicopter crash

The Huntington Beach Police Department will be holding a procession through the city leading up to the service.
By
Memorial service set for officer killed in OC helicopter crash

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial service will be held on Tuesday to honor the life of the Huntington Beach police officer who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.

The service dedicated to Ofc. Nicholas Vella will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim at 10 a.m.



The Huntington Beach Police Department and several other agencies will be holding a procession through the city leading up to the service. That's set to start at 7 a.m.

On Feb. 19, Vella and another officer were responding to a disturbance in Newport Beach when the helicopter hit a strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula. Vella, a 14-year veteran with the police department, died in the crash. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The helicopter crash-landed at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach, according to police.



Prior to joining the Huntington Beach Police Department in 2008, Vella was an officer with the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Residents are invited to watch the procession early Tuesday morning. It'll travel along the following streets:
  • Goldenwest Street, between Yorktown Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway
  • Pacific Coast Highway, between Goldenwest Street and Magnolia Avenue
  • Magnolia Avenue, between Pacific Coast Highway and Talbert Avenue
  • Talbert Avenue, between Magnolia Avenue and Brookhurst Street


The event will be livestreamed for the public on this page. A donation site has been set up to help Vella's family.

