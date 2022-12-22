Compton preschool teachers surprised with toys, supplies

The Helpful Honda crew showed up to Roosevelt Elementary School in Compton with a van full of toys for preschool students.

The Helpful Honda crew showed up to Roosevelt Elementary School in Compton with a van full of toys. They also surprised a social worker with $1,000!

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Helpful Honda crew showed up to Roosevelt Elementary School in Compton with a van full of goodies to surprise preschool teachers with toys and supplies for their students.

"Some parents have difficult times, you know? During COVID, some of them had lost their job, barely getting back on their feet, and I'm pretty sure this is going to be a blessing," said Martha Mariscal, a preschool teacher.

Adriana Aguilar wrote to "Help Me Honda" asking for help for her community.

Her sister is a preschool teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Aguilar normally donates toys to schools in the community for the holidays, but says she lost her job in the beginning of the year.

It took her eight months to get another job, and because of that, she says she did not have the money to donate toys this year.

Aguilar showed up with the Helpful Honda crew wanting to surprise her sister and the other preschool teachers, but what she did not expect was to also get surprised with gifts for her own children and $1,000 to help pay her bills.

"I wanted to give so I wasn't expecting to receive today, but definitely this is going to help for past due bills and I really appreciate the Helpful Honda helpers coming out to my community," Aguilar said.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha