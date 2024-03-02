Video shows deadly confrontation between deputies, armed man in Hemet

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released video of a deadly confrontation with an armed man in Hemet.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released video of a deadly confrontation with an armed man in Hemet.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released video of a deadly confrontation with an armed man in Hemet.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released video of a deadly confrontation with an armed man in Hemet.

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released video of a deadly confrontation with an armed man in Hemet.

The incident unfolded back in January after deputies responded to a report of a family fight at a home on Jepson Court. Authorities say the man had fired at them from inside the residence.

A suspect was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies after they responded to a physical altercation between family members in Hemet.

Video shows the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Anthony Ray Mix, carrying what authorities called an assault rifle. It shows him wearing body armor outside the home when he allegedly pointed the rifle at deputies, prompting them to open fire.

Mix later died at the hospital. No deputies were hurt in the incident.