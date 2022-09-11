3 injured after helicopter crashes near Banning Airport, authorities say

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed near the Banning Airport as fire crews work to slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet.

The Riverside County Fire Department tells Eyewitness News the helicopter went down near the airport just before 4 p.m.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

All three people on board were sent to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the fire department.

Officials said the helicopter is privately owned and it's unclear if the people on board were civilians or first responders assigned to the Fairview Fire response team.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday afternoon, officials said the fire had burned 28,307 acres, with containment rising to 40% from the 5% figure.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.