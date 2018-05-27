Hemet K-9 Duke injured after being hit by suspect's truck during burglary response

K-9 Duke is shown with a bandage on his hind leg after he was struck by a burglary suspect's vehicle on Sunday, May 27, 2018. (KABC)

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
A Hemet police K-9 named Duke was injured after being hit by a truck while chasing another suspect on foot during a burglary call response.

The incident happened around 5:23 a.m. Sunday, when Hemet police K-9 officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 2000 block of East Florida Avenue.

The K-9 team found a truck backed up against the business and a suspect inside. Upon seeing the police presence, the suspect fled on foot and an officer, along with his K-9 Duke, chased the suspect. During that chase, a second suspect got into the truck and fled the scene.

The truck nearly hit the officer and struck Duke. An officer-involved shooting occurred but the driver continued northbound on Yale Street.

Duke was able to continue and eventually caught the other suspect on foot. Additional officers responded to the scene and caught the driver in the truck at the intersection of Yale Street and Florida Avenue.

During that response, another officer-involved shooting occurred and resulted in the suspect being wounded and taken into custody.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital for medical treatment and are expected to survive.

Duke was also taken to a local veterinarian and received treatment for injuries to his leg. He was sent home to recover.

The intersection was closed for about eight hours, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k-9dogburglaryarrestofficer-involved shootingbusinessHemetRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News