A Hemet police K-9 named Duke was injured after being hit by a truck while chasing another suspect on foot during a burglary call response.The incident happened around 5:23 a.m. Sunday, when Hemet police K-9 officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 2000 block of East Florida Avenue.The K-9 team found a truck backed up against the business and a suspect inside. Upon seeing the police presence, the suspect fled on foot and an officer, along with his K-9 Duke, chased the suspect. During that chase, a second suspect got into the truck and fled the scene.The truck nearly hit the officer and struck Duke. An officer-involved shooting occurred but the driver continued northbound on Yale Street.Duke was able to continue and eventually caught the other suspect on foot. Additional officers responded to the scene and caught the driver in the truck at the intersection of Yale Street and Florida Avenue.During that response, another officer-involved shooting occurred and resulted in the suspect being wounded and taken into custody.Both suspects were taken to a hospital for medical treatment and are expected to survive.Duke was also taken to a local veterinarian and received treatment for injuries to his leg. He was sent home to recover.The intersection was closed for about eight hours, authorities said.The investigation is ongoing.