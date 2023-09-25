Vigil honors mother fatally stabbed in confrontation outside her Hemet home

WATCH LIVE

Monday, September 25, 2023 10:48PM
A wife and mother of three children was honored at a memorial vigil after being fatally stabbed in a confrontation with alleged drug users outside her home in Riverside County.

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial vigil was held Saturday in honor of a wife and mother who was fatally stabbed in a confrontation with alleged drug users outside her home in Riverside County.

According to family members, Shawna Weems confronted a man and woman who were using drugs outside the bedroom window of Weems' children at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Weems's husband said she simply asked the man and woman to move down the street. Instead, the woman allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed Shawna Weems multiple times.

Early Friday morning, a search warrant was served in the 600 block of Vista Del, authorities said.

"During the warrant service, investigators located 27-year-old Autumn Goodwin, a Hemet resident," the Hemet Police Department said in a statement. Goodwin was arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with Weems's death. Her bail was set at $1 million.

"She was just the most colorful woman I ever met in my life. She was so full of life," said one mourner at Saturday's vigil. "She had the biggest heart."

