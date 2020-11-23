Large police presence reported in Hemet

A massive police presence was reported in Hemet on Monday morning.
Hemet police said Florida Avenue between Golden Village and Sanderson Avenue is closed for an investigation.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:45 a.m. as investigators had a portion of a parking lot cordoned off with crime scene tape.

It's not yet clear what led to the large crime scene.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
