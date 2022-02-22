LA council to consider appointing Herb Wesson to fill Mark Ridley-Thomas' seat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11137830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two Los Angeles County supervisors are calling for an independent investigation into the federal corruption charges against City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday will consider appointing former Councilman Herb Wesson to represent the city's 10th district, as a replacement for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was suspended after being indicted in a federal corruption case."With over 30 years in public service representing the residents of Council District 10, there is no better choice at this time than former council member Herb Wesson,'' Council President Nury Martinez said last week after announcing her motion to appoint Wesson."Mr. Wesson cares deeply about the communities he represents and knows the district better than anyone. The constituents of Council District 10 need a voting member who understands their community to represent them within Council Chambers.''The appointment must be approved by a majority of the City Council, according to Martinez's office. Wesson represented the 10th District from 2005 to December 2020. He also served as the president of the council before Martinez, from 2012 to 2020.If confirmed, Wesson will hold the position through Dec. 31 unless Ridley-Thomas is acquitted or the charges against him are dropped. On Feb. 16, several people called into the City Council meeting pushing for Wesson to be appointed to represent the district, noting that residents have not had a voting representative since Ridley-Thomas' suspension on Oct. 20.In a statement to City News Service, Ridley-Thomas' attorney Michael Proctor opposed the appointment, calling it "premature'' and "anti- democratic.''"Since day one, Mark Ridley-Thomas has pledged his commitment to continue serving the constituents of District 10," the statement said. "The Council President's 'process' has lacked transparency, inclusivity or input from the voters. Those voters are thus being deprived of their first-order constitutional rights of representation. Mark Ridley-Thomas' concern is for those constituents -- and an appointed representative beholden to Nury Martinez does not resolve this denial of representation.''The 10th District has been overseen by caretaker Karly Katona, who does not have voting authority. The City Council's vote to suspend Ridley-Thomas passed with three council members in opposition: Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Councilman Mike Bonin and Councilman Curren Price. Price said before the vote that his office had been inundated with calls of support for Ridley-Thomas from South L.A. residents.