school shooting

UNC Charlotte campus shooting: Chancellor identifies 2 students who were killed, 4 who were injured

A day after the deadly shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte, Chancellor Philip Dubois is sharing the identity of the students who were killed as well as those who were injured.

Ellis Parlier, 19 of Midland, N.C., and Riley Howell, 21 of Waynesville, N.C., were both killed, Dubois told ABC News.

Buncombe County Schools, where Howell attended high school, released a statement Wednesday confirming that he was a 2016 graduate of T.C. Roberson High School. His mother is an employee at Valley Springs Middle School in the same district.

His family released the following statement: "Riley was truly a one of a kind guy. He loved all things outdoors, adventure, and especially family. He loved to work outside and when he worked, he did it with his hands and his heart. He always was able to put others before himself and never hesitated to help anyone who needed it. He was friends with anyone and everyone--a big, muscular guy with a huge heart. He loved Star Wars, birds, cars, snowboarding, going to the lake, Kentucky Hot Browns cooking from scratch with cast iron while listening to the Feel Good Classic Soul playlist, and his Lauren. He could also put away a pizza. He was the kind of person who you knew would take care of you the moment you met him, and he always did. He radiated love and always will. As a friend said, 'Beautiful souls like Riley are always with us in the way they made life more beautiful.'"



All four of the victims who were injured are expected to make a full recovery, Dubois said, adding that only three are still in the hospital. Dubois plans to visit them on Wednesday.

The four who were injured are Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20. Alramadhan's family is traveling from Saudi Arabia, Dubois said. Pescaro, Dehart and Houpt are all from North Carolina.



MORE COVERAGE: UNC Charlotte shooting suspect charged with murder
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccharlotteschool shootingstudent safetystudents
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Columbine HS could be torn down due to 'morbid fascination'
Parkland therapy dogs featured in school yearbook
College student who died confronting gunman honored
Teen's graduation cap honors school shooting victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News