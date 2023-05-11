Large fire erupts at Hermon Park, damaging several structures

A large fire erupted at Hermon Park, also known as Arroyo Seco Park, early Thursday morning.

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large fire erupted at Hermon Park, also known as Arroyo Seco Park, early Thursday morning.

At least three buildings were caught in the blaze that began around 3 a.m.

The LAFD believes the fire began at a vacant Parks and Recreation structure and quickly spread to a shed occupied with landscape equipment and an office building.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, despite difficulty accessing the vacant structure, since it was boarded up.

An investigation is underway to find out what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.