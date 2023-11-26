The death of a man who was found floating in the waters off Hermosa Beach remains a mystery.

No indication man found in waters off Hermosa Beach died of gunshot wound, authorities say

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The death of a man who was found floating in the waters off Hermosa Beach remains a mystery.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found Friday morning near 21st Street and The Strand.

Authorities at first believed he died after being shot, but now investigators say there is no indication that his fatal injury was caused by a gunshot wound, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

The cause of his death remains under investigation. His identity has not been released.