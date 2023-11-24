WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Body discovered in waters off Hermosa Beach

KABC logo
Friday, November 24, 2023 6:10PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered off the shore in Hermosa Beach Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the beach near 21st Street and The Strand at about 7:01 a.m. and confirmed the body of a man had been recovered from the water.

It was not immediately known how the person died or how the body got there. ABC7 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. More details will be added here as they become available.

Watch ABC7's 24/7 live stream in the player above

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW