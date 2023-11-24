Body discovered in waters off Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered off the shore in Hermosa Beach Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the beach near 21st Street and The Strand at about 7:01 a.m. and confirmed the body of a man had been recovered from the water.

It was not immediately known how the person died or how the body got there. ABC7 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. More details will be added here as they become available.

Watch ABC7's 24/7 live stream in the player above