3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Hermosa Beach area, USGS says

By ABC7.com staff
3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude-3.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which was centered nearly four miles off the beach, struck around 6:55 p.m. at a depth of about 7.8 miles.

Eyewitness News received several calls into the newsroom from people who described feeling a single, strong jolt. The quake was also felt at Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX tweeted that operations are normal but they would check all the terminals and airfield as a precaution.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.





ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

