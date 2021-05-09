3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Hermosa Beach area, USGS says

Tonight's M3.7 off Hermosa Beach is near the Palos Verdes fault with a compatible thrust faulting mechanism. Caltech's fault associator gives it 46% chance of being on the PV fault. Second quake today and third this week in that vicinity.https://t.co/LPc4M2DkDn pic.twitter.com/jOPhbGVhQW — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) May 9, 2021

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude-3.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake, which was centered nearly four miles off the beach, struck around 6:55 p.m. at a depth of about 7.8 miles.Eyewitness News received several calls into the newsroom from people who described feeling a single, strong jolt. The quake was also felt at Los Angeles International Airport.LAX tweeted that operations are normal but they would check all the terminals and airfield as a precaution.No damage or injuries were immediately reported.