Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach

One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.

A group of people were night fishing on Friday when a man walking by saw them struggling with their catch.

He went over and found out it wasn't a fish, but a pretty sizable shark. Everybody then worked together to release the shark. In the video, the men can be seen in nearly chest-deep water as they attempt to wrangle the shark back into the ocean.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and it's unclear exactly what kind of shark it was.