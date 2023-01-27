'Sea of Change: The New Sharks of SoCal' examines new shark gathering spot

Watch "Sea of Change: The New Sharks of SoCal" Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on ABC7 and wherever you stream.

The number of great white sharks along the Southern California shore is soaring. ABC7's Leanne Suter set out with a team of researchers to find out what's bringing them here, and what it means for those taking to the water.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Off the Southern California coast not far from San Diego, it looks any other patch of the Pacific Ocean -- until you look from above.

Researchers call it a shark nursery, one of several along the Southern California shore.

Eyewitness News visited the area with a team of researchers from the Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab. Our boat left early in the morning from San Diego for the two-hour trip north to this new shark gathering spot, just feet from the shore.

"The first time I saw white shark near a beach, a baby white shark near a beach, I just couldn't believe it," said Chris Lowe, the head of Shark Lab. "I've been working on and off in California for almost 35 years. When I was a grad student here back in the late 80s, it was rare. I mean, I've never heard of that. Then suddenly, these small sharks started popping up at these beaches, and I could remember going out and seeing the first one, looking down going, 'That's a white shark. That's the shoreline. This is amazing.' Then it went from one to five, and to 20 and to 40, and when you see all the sharks in one area, and you go, 'Those are white sharks at one of the most busiest beaches in the world. You're like, 'How did this happen?'"

That's exactly what Lowe and his team of researchers are trying to figure out.

Why are the juvenile white sharks drawn to these hot spots and how long will they stay?

Southern California surfers and swimmers are now sharing the waves with more white sharks than ever before. Plus, drone footage is giving the world a bird's eye view of what is lurking beneath the surface, often unseen by those in the water.

Eyewitness News reporter Leanne Suter took to the water and paddleboarded right next to the mysterious marine animals, just inches away from one of the most feared creatures on the planet.

The sharks were nearly the size of her board.

"Most of the sharks that we see are 6 to 8 feet long," said Lowe. "They're toddlers, they're three, four years old. The biggest ones we see in the nursery might be bucking 10 feet, but we just seem to pass through. They don't stay."

So what would they do? Were we invading their space, possibly triggering them to react?

Instead, we witnessed what researchers are learning: These predators wanted nothing to do with a human.