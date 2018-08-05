Hesperia barricade suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting

The scene of a barricade in Hesperia on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who was barricaded inside a Hesperia home is confirmed dead following a deputy-involved shooting, but it's unclear if he was shot by deputies or if his injuries were self-inflicted, sheriff's officials say.

The incident began about 11:45 a.m. in the 9400 block of Tamarisk Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a mobile home park over a call about a man with a gun.

Witnesses said the suspect pointed a gun at a neighbor for an unknown reason.

Sheriff's officials said the man was cooperative at first but then refused to come out of the home.

At about 7:45 p.m., Cindy Bachman of the sheriff's department said in a tweet that an officer-involved shooting occurred involving the barricaded suspect, adding that it's unknown if he was shot by deputies or if the injuries were self-inflicted.



The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead, officials said.

Details on what led to the officer-involved shooting were not immediately released as the sheriff's department continued its investigation.
