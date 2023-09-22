Hesperia man was fatally shot by deputies after making false report of home invasion, officials say

A suspect was found dead and a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was injured after authorities responded to a report of a burglary in progress Wednesday night at a home in Hesperia, officials said.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff's deputies at a home in Hesperia.

Initial reports indicated that San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies shot a man believed to be a burglary suspect Wednesday night in the 13200 block of Sunland Street.

But investigators say they have now concluded that the 43-year-old man who was shot actually lived at the home, called in a false burglary report and confronted responding deputies while wearing a mask and carrying a BB gun.

The man, who was declared dead at the scene, has been identified as Abel Valensia, 43.

The incident unfolded around 7 p.m. The sheriff's department says a man, later determined to be Valensia, reported an armed home invasion robbery at his residence, saying he was hiding in a closet while armed men were inside.

As a deputy arrived at the home, officials say a man emerged wearing a mask and carrying what appeared to be a handgun. They say the man pointed the gun at the deputy, who fired at him. He continued moving forward as the deputy took cover and additional deputies arrived.

The man in the mask was struck by gunfire and later pronounced dead at the scene. One deputy was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators later identified Valensia as the man in the mask and determined he was carrying a BB gun. They say his report of a home invasion robbery was false. No possible motive for his actions has been disclosed.

