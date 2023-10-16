Shooting victim drives himself to Hesperia Walmart seeking help

It appears the shooting happened at an apartment building in the area around 4:30 a.m. and the wounded victim managed to drive himself to the Walmart.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a Walmart in Hesperia looking for help early Monday morning.

A trail of blood outside the store appears to track how the man staggered from the parking lot to the front doors and then collapsed outside.

Authorities were called and the man was transported to a nearby hospital. He survived the shooting but an update on his condition was not immediately available.

Investigators say a short time earlier they were called to an apartment in the area for a report of gun shots. They determined the man at the Walmart had been shot at the apartment building. Witnesses say they heard an argument between two men before the shooting. One witness described hearing at least four gunshots.

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators are still looking for the shooter.

Shoppers who arrived at the Walmart as employees were cleaning up were shocked to hear of the violence.

"I thought it was another stolen car," said Heather Yates of Hesperia. "I wasn't expecting to hear it was a shooting. Really disappointing to hear that in my city. It's going downhill for sure."