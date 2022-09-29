15-year-old girl shot at deputies before she was killed in Hesperia shootout, sheriff says

A man who was accused of killing his estranged wife in Fontana and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old girl shot at deputies before she was killed in a highway shootout between her father - a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen's mother - and law enforcement, the San Bernardino County sheriff said Wednesday.

Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia after a 45-mile chase.

The girl, wearing a tactical helmet and military-style vest that can hold armored plates, ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire. Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies or her father, or both.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon said in a 39-second video posted on social media that evidence suggested that the 15-year-old girl was "a participant in shooting at our deputies." Dicus did not provide further specific details in the video.

On Tuesday, Dicus said during a news conference that it was possible that the teenager had fired at deputies amid the chaos, but investigators were still trying to determine if that was the case.

The sheriff also said he's consulting with the California Department of Justice to take over the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.