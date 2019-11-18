High school in La Habra closes amid threat investigation

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school in La Habra was closed Monday after authorities were made aware of a threat against the campus that was later deemed not credible.

La Habra police say they received multiple calls around 10:30 p.m. about the threat against Whittier Christian High School, which was found on a social media platform and indicated a possible shooting at the school.

Investigators tracked down the threat to a home, where they interviewed a former student and his parents.

No arrests were made, police said.

The school said in a statement that because the threat was posted late Sunday evening, there was not enough time to evaluate its credibility, prompting officials to cancel classes.

"Since our first priority is student safety we have decided to cancel school out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to work with the police and our campus safety team to ensure that our campus is safe for both students and staff," the statement reads.

Classes are set to resume Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.
