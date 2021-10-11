weather

Dust storm sweeps through Lancaster, triggers road closures amid high wind warning

High wind warnings are in effect now for parts of Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- A dust storm that swept through the Lancaster area on Monday temporarily prompted a road closure as high wind warnings are in effect for parts of Los Angeles County.

A video posted by the California Transportation Department on Twitter shows an empty road as a cloud of dust covered the area.

High wind warnings are in effect for parts of Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys. The desert and mountain communities may see gusts reaching 55 to 60 mph.

Deserts will keep seeing billowing dust, with gusts up to 60 mph and a high temperature of just 64.

The National Weather Service is alerting residents of possible power outages and difficulty traveling due to low visibility out on the roads.

In northern and central California, Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to about 25,000 customers in certain regions early Monday as high winds threatened to damage its equipment and potentially ignite wildfires.

The planned outages are necessary because high winds, combined with low humidity and drought-ravaged vegetation, could raise the risk of trees falling on power lines and spark a fast-spreading wildfire, PG&E said in a statement.

READ MORE | PG&E planned power shutoffs impacting thousands across California
