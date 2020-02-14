Hot weekend ahead for SoCal as summer gets underway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first weekend of summer is bringing hot temperatures to Southern California.

Heat advisories and warnings are in place for parts of SoCal, particularly for desert communities, where temperatures are likely to exceed 100 degrees in the next several days. Palm Springs and Victorville could top 110.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 88 degrees on Sunday, with a slight chance of showers as some moisture moves into the region.

The valleys and Inland Empire will heat up to 97 degrees on Sunday with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will drop to 70 degrees overnight.

Beaches will stay cool with some clouds in the morning and a high of 76 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Mountain communities can expect sunshine and warm temperatures around 83 degrees on Sunday. There is a 30% chance of showers.

Deserts will be sunny and hot, hitting 106 degrees on Sunday, and up to 111 in Palm Springs.

