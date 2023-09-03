Thieves steal more than $8K in merchandise from Highland Park smoke shop

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for four suspects captured on surveillance video breaking into a Highland Park smoke shop and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The burglary happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of N. Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The business lost approximately $8,600 worth of merchandise, police said.

The shop owner and police now hope someone will recognize the suspects from the surveillance video.

Security cameras captured the thieves - who were wearing dark-colored hoodies and face masks - break a glass door and force themselves in. Police say they also used an electric saw to cut open a metal fence.

Another camera captured one of the suspects in the storage room taking cash from a drawer and stuffing it into his pockets. The suspects also grabbed merchandise and tossed it into plastic bags.

Video showed the suspects run back to the front door and escape in a silver Infinity sedan.

The owner says they stole cash, cartons of cigarettes and more items from the storage room.

The LAPD is investigating the break-in. No arrest has been made so far.