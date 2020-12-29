Highland Park native, wife open restaurant inspired by community and Mexican roots

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Despite the challenges of the pandemic, a new restaurant and bar in Highland Park called Nativo, opened in November.
"Oh, my god, it's amazing, especially being in this city," said Gabriel Paredes, co-owner of Nativo and a Highland Park native.
Paredes, a Highland Park native and his wife Corissa Hernandez, say they incorporated Gabriel's Mexican roots as a way to offer unique flavors to their customers.
"It's a passion project for us being able to open something so special for the neighborhood specializing on Guadalajara vibes, which is where his family is originally from," said Corissa Hernandez.
"Bringing this to the community that i love so much, is it's extremely heartwarming, and, and proud," said Paredes.
With the changing health orders, this dynamic duo quickly shifted to take-out.
That includes everything on their cocktail menu, turning them into "to go"kits.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge to open through pandemic, we had only been open two weeks before this next shutdown that we experienced," said Hernandez.
"A lot of the food and the cocktails that you'll see here are inspired from, you know, childhood visits, and even traveling as adults to Guadalajara."
The couple said while they feel the pandemic's impact on their business, they're grateful for all of the support they've received primarily from the community.
"Just want to thank the community for supporting," said Paredes. "but we try to shed some light and let people know that it's gonna be okay and try to be that positive figure."
You'll find Nativo at 5137 York Boulevard, in Highland Park.
