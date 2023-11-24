Highland Park small business owners give out nearly 300 free Thanksgiving meals

Small business owners in Highland Park came together to serve nearly 300 free meals on Thanksgiving.

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 300 free Thanksgiving meals were handed out on York Boulevard in Highland Park Thursday.

The event was organized by Destinie Escobedo in collaboration with about 15 small business owners in the neighborhood.

Escobedo opened her shop up at 7 a.m. for volunteers to prep the food giveaway.

"We partnered up with so many different businesses down the street to show that small businesses really care about the community, and that we want to make sure that everyone can have some sort of food and a warm, hot meal on Thanksgiving," Escobedo said.

It's the first time she's partnered with other small business owners. Together, they raised more than $3,000 dollars in donations for this event.

To make it even easier for folks stopping by, volunteers prepped meals and pie to go.