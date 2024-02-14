Suspect arrested after fender bender leads to fatal shooting in Walmart parking lot

A trip to the Walmart in Highland to make homemade beef jerky for his family turned deadly when a 59-year-old grandfather bumped into another vehicle.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Jonathan Mauk's quick stop at a Highland Walmart turned deadly for the 59-year-old grandfather following a minor vehicle collision.

"He's been a solid foundation for all of us. The loss is immeasurable," said Matthew Mauk, the victim's oldest son.

The younger Mauk says his father was headed to the store on Feb. 5 to buy soda and salt to make his family his homemade beef jerky when he was shot and killed.

"I can't even put into words why that happened or what would go through a person's mind to make that seem like an acceptable action. None of it makes sense."

Senseless because according to the San Bernardino Police Department, Mauk was backing up his Camaro when he collided with the suspect's vehicle.

"From what witnesses told me my dad felt responsible. He was the one to blame so he got out of the car to apologize and that is when the other person shot him."

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Shawntece Marie Norton, who allegedly drove away from the scene after the shooting. She was arrested the next day.

That was also the day Mauk was able to pick up his dad's car and inspect the damage.

"There is a scratch on the fender. There is not a dent, there is no real damage. There is a scratch. That is the extent of the collision that he lost his life over."

Jonathan Mauk, a 59-year-old grandfather, was killed in a shooting at the Walmart in Highland.

Mauk was a father of three sons, a family man, a friend who could be counted on to lend a hand. He was also a classic car enthusiast.

But it was another title that gave him the most joy.

"He liked being called grandpa. He said it made him feel old but he loved the title."

A Gofundme account has been set up as calls from friends and strangers poured in offering the family help.

Meanwhile, Mauk says he and his family want justice.

"We'll be there for every single court hearing - anything that has to do with this incident we're going to be there. We're going to be vocal, we're going to talk about it."

Norton has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. She is due back in court on Feb. 15.