Hiker dies of heat exposure, 5 others rescued from hills near Malibu

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A hiker died from extreme heat exposure and at least five others had to be rescued from a trail in the Malibu / Lost Hills mountains, officials said.

A group of six or seven people ran out of water while hiking in the mountains. A rescue helicopter airlifted the deceased person and the other hikers out of the area.

As the helicopter was performing the airlift, the rescue team came across another hiker who needed to be rescued off a hillside trail.
