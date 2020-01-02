hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton appointed as chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast

LONDON -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland.

The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

"It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said. "The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence."

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, actively participated in the peace process that largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. It culminated with the 1998 Good Friday accord.

Stephen Prenter, chairman of the university's governing Senate, said Clinton "has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland" and "will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."

The university said its chancellor has three primary roles: presiding when degrees are handed out, advising senior management and serving as an ambassador to "open doors" for the institution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsirelandu.s. & worldhillary clinton
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HILLARY CLINTON
Hillary Clinton becomes latest Democrat to endorse Joe Biden
Bill Clinton addresses affair with Lewinsky in new documentary
Dem debate: Gabbard criticizes Clinton, spars with Harris
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News