Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'

Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022
The former first lady says her husband Bill Clinton tested negative and is quarantining until the household is fully in the clear.
The news comes just hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she tested positive for COVID-19 for second time.
She not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said.
