A parent was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High School.Ventura County sheriff's officials said the 35-year-old woman and a school administrator confronted a 16-year-old boy Friday night about something that happened earlier.The teen got into a car, tried to drive away and in the process ran over the woman.The woman suffered major injuries and was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, sheriff's officials said.The juvenile fled the scene, but deputies were able to catch up to him. He's being detained as an investigation into the incident continues.The hit-and-run happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the school during a CIF basketball playoff game.Sheriff's officials said the victim is not the parent of the juvenile suspect.