Hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High School leaves parent in critical condition

A parent was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High School.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A parent was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High School.

Ventura County sheriff's officials said the 35-year-old woman and a school administrator confronted a 16-year-old boy Friday night about something that happened earlier.

The teen got into a car, tried to drive away and in the process ran over the woman.

The woman suffered major injuries and was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, sheriff's officials said.

The juvenile fled the scene, but deputies were able to catch up to him. He's being detained as an investigation into the incident continues.

The hit-and-run happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the school during a CIF basketball playoff game.

Sheriff's officials said the victim is not the parent of the juvenile suspect.
