13-year-old bicyclist severely injured in South LA hit-and-run caught on video; 4 suspects sought

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four suspects were being sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a 13-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle in South Los Angeles last month, authorities said.

The collision, involving a stolen car, occurred about 7:30 p.m. on May 16 near the intersection of Main and 27th streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 30 minutes earlier, the black 2014 Kia Optima had been stolen by four males in the 300 block of West 14th Street, the LAPD said in a statement.

The sedan "was seen traveling at a high rated speed southbound on Main Street approaching Adams Boulevard when the tires began to lose traction," the statement said. "As the vehicle began to fishtail, the driver lost control of the Kia, and traveled on the opposite side of the road," colliding with the young bicyclist.

The child was launched into the air and landed on the sidewalk, investigators said. The driver and passengers fled the scene without helping the victim.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and transported the child to a hospital.

Surveillance video showed the car was later abandoned in the 200 block of West 31st Street, police said. A male then approached the Kia, got in and drove away, according to the footage.

The next day, the vehicle was found abandoned in the 300 block of 32nd Street, authorities said.

The hit-and-run driver and passengers were each described as men ages 18-20. The driver was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, black sneakers, and a black-and-white backpack.

The man suspected of later stealing the abandoned car was said to be a man between the ages of 35 and 40. He wore a black-and-white pattern hooded top, dark pants and red sneakers.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call LAPD Investigator Y. Emestica, with Central Traffic Division detectives, at (213) 486-0761 or e-mail 42838@lapd.online.