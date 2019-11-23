Dramatic video of pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Westlake district

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have found the car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Westlake district, but they're still looking for the driver.The crash was recorded on surveillance video. It shows the man walking across the street before getting hit. He was later found unconscious and taken to the hospital. He was badly injured.The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. on Olympic Boulevard between Grand View and Lake Street.Detectives said they got a tip and located the car, a white sedan, a couple miles from the site of the crash. The car was parked in front of a home on South Saint Andrews place. They also have video of someone appearing to cover it with a tarp.